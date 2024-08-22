Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2024Getty
Chris Burton

How much money Cristiano Ronaldo is earning from YouTube as he hits 10 million subscribers in less than a day

C. RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCPortugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is now a YouTube star, with his new channel passing 10 million subscribers in less than day – earning him even more money.

  • All-time great a sensation on & off the field
  • Tops Forbes list for highest-earning sports star
  • Pulling in even more money from social media
