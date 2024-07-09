How Kaizer Chiefs missed out on top Zimbabwean forward because of Nasreddine Nabi

BackpagePixMichael MadyiraHow Kaizer Chiefs missed out on top Zimbabwean forward because of Nasreddine NabiPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsYoung AfricansNasreddine NabiThe experienced attacker was available but Amakhosi delayed and he has since found a new home at Tanzanian champions.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDube has joined Yanga He was wanted by ChiefsHis agent explains how Chiefs missed out Article continues belowWho is South Africa's greatest export?Steven PienaarBenni McCarthyLucas Radebe