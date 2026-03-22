Ciro Immobile’s move to Paris FC marks the striker’s fourth spell abroad: before heading to France, the 32-year-old had already played for Borussia Dortmund in Germany and Sevilla in Spain, and last season he moved to Besiktas in Turkey. He then returned to Italy to play for Bologna, but halfway through the season he packed his bags again to bolster the attack of a newly promoted side with big ambitions in Ligue 1.
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How is Immobile getting on at Paris FC: first Ligue 1 goal in the relegation battle against Le Havre
IMMOBILE'S FIRST GOAL IN FRANCE
And in today’s match on Sunday 22 March, Ciro Immobile also scored his first goal for Paris FC: he found the net in the victory over Le Havre, in a crucial match for the team’s survival; a head-to-head clash to avoid relegation to Ligue 2, with the Italian striker breaking the deadlock in the 29th minute of the match, his eighth appearance in total for his new club (fifth as a starter) across both league and French Cup fixtures.
THE OTHER ITALIANS AT PARIS FC
Having secured promotion to Ligue 1 last season, as mentioned, Paris FC has no intention of playing a bit-part role in French football. It is a club with significant financial resources and a long-term project that they will endeavour to put into practice in order to establish themselves in the top flight. Looking through the squad available to manager Antoine Kombouaré – the 60-year-old who arrived in February to replace promotion hero Stéphane Gilli – there are two other Italians: the first is Diego Coppola, a centre-back born in 2003 who arrived on loan from Brighton in January after also being sought after by Fiorentina and Torino; the other is Luca Koleosho (born in 2004), an Under-21 international who came through the ranks at Espanyol abroad; he too arrived during the January transfer window on loan from Burnley.