Former Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn suggested this week that Jamal Musiala could miss the upcoming finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The reason? The 23-year-old’s form since returning from the serious injury he suffered at the Club World Cup last summer.
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“He would have flown to the World Cup with a broken arm and a broken foot”: Vincent Kompany bursts into laughter at Kahn’s demand for Musiala
After scoring in Bayern’s 5-0 away win at FC St. Pauli, Musiala told Sky he had not “read exactly what [Kahn] said”. Nevertheless, turning down the opportunity was never on the cards: “I definitely want to go to the World Cup. My aim is to help the team as much as possible until the end of the season, then to do the same for the national team.”
Against St. Pauli he had already shown his match-winning potential: Kompany handed him a starting berth, and he opened the scoring with an early header. A shot against the post, an assist and several telling contributions followed, making it his best performance since returning to action at the start of the year.
“It was a good game; I’m getting more involved in the action and scored a goal. I’m happy with my performance today,” Musiala said. “Every minute I get is good for me. I’ve taken a step forward, but there are still many steps I can take. I really feel much better than I did a month ago.”
Team-mate and Germany captain Joshua Kimmich agreed: “When he trains regularly with us and gets game time, he scores or creates chances like he did today. He’s still building up his match fitness, but his mindset has shifted; he’s more positive now.”
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Kahn’s demand for Musiala: Kompany bursts into laughter
FC Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany stressed, “Jamal Musiala is not yet at his best, but that is normal. He is progressing. Please be patient with him; he is on the right path. Today’s performance was a step in the right direction.”
Kahn’s demand, made after Musiala’s substitute appearance against Real Madrid, drew a loud laugh from Kompany, who then explained: “I saw Oliver Kahn in training once. It was incredible. He would have travelled to the World Cup with a broken arm and a broken foot. That’s a compliment.” Musiala finds himself in a similar position.
Even before kick-off, Sky pundit Lothar Matthäus stated that he would “definitely” take Musiala to the World Cup. Germany’s record international pointed to the 2014 World Cup, when Bastian Schweinsteiger joined the squad while still recovering from injury and initially struggled for form, yet grew in influence as the tournament unfolded, excelling in the final against Argentina.
Matthäus added: “Oliver Kahn never missed a training session. Now, just two and a half months before the World Cup, he’s advising a player to sit the tournament out. That’s an incomprehensible and unnecessary statement.”
Jamal Musiala's performance statistics this season
Missions 14 Appearances lasting over 90 minutes 1 Minutes played 559 Goals 4 Assists 3