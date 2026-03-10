"I have always respected Usyk greatly for his sporting achievements and said, 'Hey, he doesn't shy away from a challenge and is a man of his word.' But he's only interested in money; everything else is of no interest to him. I've noticed that again very clearly now," said Kabayel in an interview with RTL/ntv and sport.de.
"He's only interested in the money": boxing star Agit Kabayel takes a shot at Oleksandr Usyk
Heavyweight Usyk had previously outlined his plans for what are likely to be the last three fights of his career in The Ring magazine. In these fights, he intends to take on Rico Verhoeven, the winner of the fight between Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois, and his old rival Tyson Fury.
Will there be a fight between Kabayel and Usyk?
The World Boxing Council (WBC) had recently urged the Ukrainian to defend his title against Kabayel in the near future. The 33-year-old celebrated his 27th victory in 27 professional fights against Poland's Damian Knyba in January.
"How can he not name the number one in the rankings, his mandatory challenger? It's just sad that he'd rather fight Dubois or Fury a third time, even though he's already beaten them both twice," said Kabayel.
