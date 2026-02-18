Getty Images Sport
'He's a machine! - Luis Diaz proud to be Harry Kane's team-mate as ex-Liverpool star outlines striker's incredible influence at Bayern Munich
The impact of Harry Kane
The 29-year-old has been prolific in delivering both goals and assists since joining the German giants, netting 16 of his own and set up a further 11 for Vincent Kompany's red-hot side across the Bundesliga and Champions League. Key to his impeccable debut season has been his partnership with Kane, with the Colombian providing a whopping 10 assists to the Englishman so far. Overall, Kane has scored 41 goals in just 35 matches in all competition to keep the Bundesliga giants competing on all fronts.
The opportunity to play alongside Kane has been a revelation, despite having faced the England captain numerous times during their shared tenure in the Premier League.
"It makes me very proud to play in a team with Harry and Michael [Olise]," the Colombian told Sky Sport. "They are technically really spectacular. Harry, for example, simply does everything well. He has surprised me a lot. I saw him play in England because we also played against Tottenham several times. But it is one thing to see him on the opposing side. Another thing is to really share the dressing room with him and be on the training pitch with him every day… and to see how he works for us as a team, how he moves, how he keeps dropping deep, asking for the ball and, of course, how he scores goals. He is a machine. He really does everything well. I am very proud to be part of this offensive."
High praise for Michael Olise
Olise, who is enjoying a stellar second season in Germany, has earned sparkling reviews from Diaz for his technical prowess and defensive work rate. Diaz explained: "Michael destroys you in one-on-ones, he is technically so good and makes the difference. He is a quiet guy. On the pitch he is very communicative. He helps a lot, he pays attention to many details and also says sometimes: 'Hey, let's defend like this and like that.' Those are details that make you grow as a footballer and contribute to you feeling comfortable. Again: it is incredible to play with such players."
Living up to the price tag
Diaz joined Bayern from Liverpool last summer for a reported fee of around €70 million, signing a four-year contract. Stepping into the shoes of Bayern's historic greats comes with significant financial pressure, especially given the hefty fee paid to Liverpool. However, Diaz is determined not to let the numbers dictate his performances on the pitch.
"I was already confronted with my transfer fee by a journalist on the day I was signed. That I was one of the most expensive players and so on," he said. "I said back then: if this club counts on me, then I only try to give the answer on the pitch. I didn't intend to put pressure on myself because of that or tell myself I have to be the best now. No, it was and is always about the team. I wanted to go step by step, to first of all familiarise myself with the team and from then on just do my job. I had some good games in there and I must say, after a few months I feel much more comfortable."
The transition hasn't been without its hurdles, particularly off the field, where the cultural shift from Merseyside to Munich has presented challenges for his family. "When Bayern approached me, it was clear to me from the first moment that I wanted to choose this transfer," Diaz added. "It filled me with pride because I had known the club for a long time and basically knew what to expect there. It was a good decision - a decision for an incredible and great team. And when you go somewhere new, you naturally want to give your best and feel comfortable where you are. Being happy is the most important thing for a player and also his family. It was exactly right to come here. It was clear to me that I would encounter an incredibly great group of footballers here and find a club with an outstanding infrastructure, a great training ground. I had no doubts about that. The most difficult thing for me and my family was and certainly is the language… but I knew that I would fit in very well here, that I would contribute my part to the team's success - as I did before in Liverpool. FC Bayern therefore bet on me and I try to give this trust back on the pitch."
Reflecting on the Wirtz rumours
Despite the success of the current squad, Diaz was also asked about the club's well-documented pursuit of ex-Bayer Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz, who ultimately rejected Bayern for Liverpool, where he has faced much criticism amid a difficult debut season. Addressing the situation with characteristic humility, the winger noted: "That Florian ended up not being able to come here will have had its reasons. Now I am here and thank God it happened that way. I am very happy and glad about it."
With Bayern firmly in the hunt for major silverware, the Colombian's integration appears seamless. His humble approach to his "machine" team-mate and his own price tag suggests a player who is perfectly aligned with the club's philosophy. If his early-season form is anything to go by, the Liverpool faithful’s loss is very much Bayern’s gain as they look to conquer the continent once again.
