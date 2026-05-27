‘He must be bored’ - Liverpool urged to ‘break the bank’ for elite manager that would bring Jurgen Klopp’s ‘heavy metal football’ back

Slot has found himself on the receiving end of significant criticism from both the stands and his own dressing room after a campaign that saw Liverpool finish fifth in the Premier League. While the club managed to secure a Champions League spot, the nature of their title defence was underwhelming, leading to calls for a change in the dugout.

Murphy believes that time is running out for the former Feyenoord boss. Speaking on talkSPORT's Kick Off, he predicted: "If Slot doesn't start well [next season], it's [pressure] going to start again. I don't think he's got a big say in the players [recruitment], by the way. But I think he's going to have some sort of say in the players that come in. But if he starts badly and they're sitting in fifth, sixth after eight games, it's done."