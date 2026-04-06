"He absolutely insists on having it included": Lothar Matthäus reports on Nico Schlotterbeck’s controversial demand in contract negotiations with BVB

Schlotterbeck’s contract with Borussia Dortmund runs until the summer of 2027. The Black and Yellows have been trying to secure an extension for months, so far without success. The issue has been back in the spotlight in recent days, after the centre-back denied that an agreement was imminent following the Germany v Ghana international. Among other things, he pointed out that he had been negotiating for a long time with former BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl but now had to speak to his successor, Ole Book.

That conversation took place last Wednesday, as Book confirmed following Dortmund’s 2-0 Bundesliga victory on Saturday evening. And Schlotterbeck qualified his comments from earlier in the week, emphasising: “I wanted to clarify that because, of course, a lot of it was directed at me personally. If a media outlet writes that I’m signing this week and I then don’t sign, I’m left looking foolish. I can’t really please anyone.”

The 26-year-old defender added: "I had a good conversation with Lars (Ricken, ed.) and Ole. We’ll continue the talks this week. Then, I think, it won’t be long before I make a decision."