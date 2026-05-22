Getty/GOAL
Harry Maguire 'surprised' Thomas Tuchel with statement on omission from England squad as coach praises defender's quality
Veteran defender axed from roster
The 33-year-old United centre-back discovered his fate on Thursday, immediately taking to social media to release an emotional statement confirming he had missed the cut. This personal disclosure preceded Tuchel’s official public announcement on Friday, where the manager formally unveiled his defensive options, including Marc Guehi, Dan Burn, Ezri Konsa, John Stones and Jarell Quansah. Having been named in the previous March squad, Maguire's early revelation sparked immediate media speculation ahead of the final press conference.
- Getty Images Sport
Tuchel addresses defensive selection process
Reflecting on the fallout from their private discussions and the player's subsequent public reaction, the England head coach emphasised his immense professional respect for the defender while explaining his tactical continuity.
Tuchel said: "I was a bit surprised, but I respect his personality a lot, I respect his quality a lot. He has had an outstanding season, I can see the disappointment, I can see the reason behind the disappointment.
"Still I was a bit surprised because we had a private conversation and he had the chance to express his feelings which he did and this is fair enough because I can see all the reasons why he could be in the squad. But, the decision is that we stood firmly with our central defenders that carried us through September, October and November.
"Some of them are part of the leadership group that took ownership and set the standards high. It was a decision for these 26 players, even if it feels against individuals."
Maguire voices shock via social media
The omission brought an immediate, emotional response from the experienced international, who had felt highly confident of securing his place in the squad structure following a resurgent domestic campaign.
Releasing a direct statement to his followers, Maguire confirmed: "I was confident I could of played a major part this summer for my country after the season I've had. I've been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I've loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years.
"I was confident I could of played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I wish the players all the best this summer."
- Getty Images Sport
Group L campaign challenges ahead
Tuchel’s selection gamble faces immediate competitive scrutiny as England prepare to navigate a challenging Group L landscape containing Croatia, Ghana and Panama. The tactical system will undergo an elite physical test without Maguire's aerial presence, putting immense pressure on the remaining leadership group to justify the manager's robust squad strategy. Meanwhile, the discarded defender will enter the summer break seeking to process the disappointment before returning to domestic pre-season training.