Revealed: Harry Maguire's summer sacrifice as Man Utd defender races to be fit for England's Euro 2024 campaign

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeRevealed: Harry Maguire's summer sacrifice as Man Utd defender races to be fit for England's Euro 2024 campaignHarry MaguireEnglandEuropean ChampionshipManchester UnitedEngland defender Harry Maguire has decided not to take a break as he looks to regain fitness ahead of Euro 2024.Maguire sacrifices holiday to regain fitnessHas remained out of action since last monthReported for England training on Tuesday