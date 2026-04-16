'We can beat ANYONE!' - Harry Kane warns PSG ahead of Champions League semi-final showdown

Harry Kane has warned Champions League semi-final opponents Paris Saint-Germain that Bayern Munich are hitting their peak at exactly the right time. Following a breathless 4-3 victory over Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena, which secured a 6-4 aggregate win, the striker believes Vincent Kompany's side fear no one in the final four.

Speaking after the final whistle, Kane expressed the sky-high morale in the dressing room. "When you beat a team like Madrid, especially in the later stages of the Champions League, it will give you confidence," Kane told TNT Sports. "But we have spoken about this all year, being at this stage and being in all the competitions... this is the time to push on. We feel we can beat anyone when at our highest level and we'll need that in the next round because PSG are one of the best teams in Europe."