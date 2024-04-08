BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Tuchel Bayern Munich GFXGOAL
Chris Burton

Huge inspiration for Harry Kane! Thomas Tuchel facing immediate sack if Bayern Munich don't best Arsenal in the Champions League as German giants line up goal-getting legend as interim successor

Bayern MunichChampions LeagueHarry KaneThomas TuchelArsenal vs Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel may be sacked by Bayern Munich if they lose to Arsenal, according to reports, with a club legend being lined up as interim successor.

  • Head coach under serious pressure
  • Was due to step down in the summer
  • Klose may be handed the reins instead

