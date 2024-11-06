Harry Kane & Co. made to wait! Why kick-off in Bayern Munich's Champions League clash against Benfica was delayed - explained

Harry Kane & Co. were made to wait as Bayern Munich's Champions League clash against Benfica was delayed by 15 minutes.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Bayern-Benfica was scheduled to kick-off at 8 p.m.

Start time was pushed back to 8:15 p.m.

Signalling issues in the Munich metro caused trouble to fans Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below