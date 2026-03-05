Goal.com
FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-FRANKFURTAFP
Yosua Arya

Blow for Bayern Munich as Harry Kane ruled OUT of next game to dent England captain's hopes of breaking Robert Lewandowski goal record

Harry Kane’s relentless pursuit of Bundesliga history has hit a significant snag following news that the England captain will miss Bayern Munich's upcoming clash with Borussia Monchengladbach. The 32-year-old’s absence represents a major blow for Vincent Kompany as the clinical forward was closing in on the all-time single-season scoring mark.

  • Injury halts Bayern's Bundesliga charge

    The former Tottenham talisman has been in sensational form in Bavaria, transforming the Bayern attack since his 2023 arrival. He currently sits on 30 league goals after just 24 appearances, maintaining a scoring rate that had the record books on high alert.

    Having recently secured his fourth consecutive league brace during a dramatic 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund, Kane looked unstoppable. Bayern head coach Kompany admitted the striker will, however, be unavailable for the match against Monchengladbach due to a calf injury.

  • Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Kompany remains calm

    In his pre-match press conference, Kompany explained his player's condition. As quoted on the club's official website, he said: "Hiroki Ito is out, Alphonso Davies is out and Harry Kane is out. He got a knock on his calf and hasn't recovered yet. It's just a knock, it's nothing serious for the time being, but we'd need maybe another a day for him to be involved. We're pretty relaxed. Of course we would have liked Harry to be involved, but these things happen."

  • The hunt for 41 goals

    Kane is currently 11 goals shy of the mark set by Lewandowski during the 2020-21 campaign. The England captain has been vocal about the respect he holds for the Polish international, especially considering Lewandowski achieved the feat in only 29 games.

    When asked if he was aiming to beat Lewandowski's goalscoring record, Kane told reporters after the match against Dortmund: "For sure. I've got to keep doing what I'm doing. There's still a lot of games to play. I need to try and be consistent over that period. We'll see from late April or the start of May if it's possible. But of course, right now it's just there, and I just got to do what I do."

  • Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Navigating a title tilt & Champions League success

    Kane's absence is clearly detrimental to Bayern's attack, which currently holds an 11-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table. However, Kompany will be looking to keep his squad motivated to maintain their top spot while keeping their European hopes alive. After facing Monchengladbach on Friday, the Bavarians will prepare for their Champions League round-of-16 first leg against Atalanta next week.

