What's happened to Harry Kane? England captain enduring worst goal-scoring run of his Bayern Munich career

The striker has broken multiple records since moving to the Allianz Arena in 2023, but he's now not scored from open play for 541 minutes

Bayern Munich's 3-0 loss to Feyenoord on Wednesday was as puzzling as it was surprising. The Bavarians had enjoyed an 80 percent share of possession and taken 30 shots on goal - and yet coach Vincent Kompany felt their shock defeat was fully deserved.

Why? What did they do wrong? For the always straight-talking Joshua Kimmich, though, it was all very simple. "It's never a good idea," he said matter-of-factly, "to both make a lot of defensive mistakes, and not score."

While several players were singled out for special criticism for gifting Feyenoord goals, including Raphael Guerreiro, who conceded a penalty two minutes after coming on, Harry Kane, as the focal point of the attack, rather predictably copped most of the blame for Bayern's failings up front.

Not for the first time this season, the England international was accused by the German press of going missing when his team needed him most...