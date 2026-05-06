Harry Kane joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive Champions League goal club while suffering semi-final heartache with Bayern Munich

While the Bavarians lament their missed opportunities, PSG are celebrating a hard-fought progression to defend their crown. The visitors took an early lead through Ousmane Dembele just three minutes into the match, forcing Bayern to chase the game. Despite dominating possession with 66 per cent and registering 18 total shots, the hosts could not overturn the deficit. The defending champions will now travel to Budapest for the highly anticipated Champions League final, where they are set to face Arsenal. The English side have successfully navigated past Atletico Madrid to book their place in the showpiece event.