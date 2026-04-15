Harry Kane & Co set to lift NEW Bundesliga trophy once Bayern Munich wrap up second successive title

The German football league (DFL) has overseen a significant structural change to the Bundesliga trophy because it had quite literally run out of room. The famous silver trophy has had its outer ring replaced by a larger version to ensure there is enough space to engrave the names of future champions. This modification was essential as the previous iteration had no remaining gaps to immortalise the victors of the German top flight.

According to the official Bundesliga website, the meticulous work was carried out by silver manufacturer Koch & Bergfeld on behalf of the league, adding enough surface area to accommodate the next 30 years of German football history. The trophy now features five silver bands on its outer ring, an increase from the three bands that were visible on the previous version used during Bayer Leverkusen's historic 2023-24 triumph and Bayern's subsequent 2024-25 win.