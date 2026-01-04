AFP
Harry Kane admits learning German has been 'very hard' as Bayern Munich star drops major hint on where his future lies
Kane eyes German fluency
When Kane finally ended his Spurs tenure two and a half years ago, he said he wanted to "embrace the culture" with his move to Bavaria. Upon his arrival at Bayern, he said, "Of course, I'm going to try and learn. I want to try and embrace the culture and the country. I want to have at least one or two [German] lessons every week. It will be tough, but it's something I'm willing to try."
In September, the 32-year-old revealed he is still having lessons but it has been slow going on that front.
"The German is okay. I’ve got a lesson after training today. Just getting back into it. I pick up some words now and then and can understand a few things, but just have to keep practising," he admitted.
- Getty
Kane 'putting pressure' on himself
At the turn of the year, Kane was once again asked about how his German is coming along. The England international, who responded in English, suggested there is a long way to go before he achieves his goals.
He said: "It's very hard, to be honest. But I'm trying to keep having two lessons a week. I'm at a point where I'm starting to understand more and more when the guys talk in the dressing room. I hope that by the end of the season I'll be able to have a short conversation or even give my first interview in German. I'm putting a bit of pressure on myself now."
When asked what his favourite German word was, he said, "Tor!" (Goal).
Kane drops hint on his future
Kane has been linked with a move to Barcelona and a Premier League return in recent months. His contract runs until the summer of 2027 and despite the interest, it seems he is not considering a Bayern exit any time soon.
In December, he said: "I haven't had any contact with anyone, nobody has contacted me. I feel very comfortable in the current situation, even though we haven't yet discussed my situation with Bayern. There's no rush. I'm really happy in Munich. You can see that in the way I'm playing. If there's contact, then we'll see. But I'm not thinking about the new season yet. First up is the World Cup in the summer. And it's very unlikely that anything will change after this season."
And this week, he added: "Munich is our home now, my family and I feel very comfortable here. The club and the fans are fantastic. Munich will always have a place in my heart."
Indeed, Bayern director of sport Max Eberl is keen to keep the former Millwall loanee at the club for the foreseeable future.
He said: "Harry knows exactly what he wants and we have plans for him. We would like to continue. We can very, very well imagine that, but we will basically discuss everything with Harry."
- Getty
What comes next for Kane?
Kane delivered these remarks at a Bayern fan club visit in Denkendorf. When asked by a BILD reporter about how many more years he plans to attend these events, he replied: "I really enjoy it here a lot! I can't imagine being anywhere else right now. And days like this solidify that."
Following the conclusion of the winter break, Kane's table-topping Bayern return to Bundesliga action on January 11 at home to Wolfsburg. First, though, they will take on RB Salzburg in a friendly on Tuesday.
