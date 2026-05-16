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'I won every title with him' - Hansi Flick admits Robert Lewandowski departure 'good' for Barcelona as striker confirms summer exit
Flick pays tribute to a 'true professional'
Speaking ahead of Barcelona's La Liga clash against Real Betis, Flick addressed the news that has dominated the headlines in Spain. The German coach, who previously managed Lewandowski at Bayern Munich, expressed his admiration for the forward's contribution to both his career and the Catalan club.
"The conversation went well. He spoke with the team and said his goodbyes. It's been a great period. I told him I won every title with him. That's nine titles in total. It's been a privilege to have worked with him; he's a true professional. He's a role model, he takes care of himself, that's why he plays at that level. Now he wants a change, he wants to move. It's good for him and for the club. He's a great person and a great player," Flick told reporters.
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Mission complete for the Polish marksman
Lewandowski's decision marks the end of a prolific era that saw him arrive from Germany in 2022 for a fee of €50 million. The 37-year-old took to social media to confirm his departure, stating that he feels his mission is complete after collecting seven trophies over his four years in Spain, including three La Liga titles and three Spanish Super Cups. His debut season was particularly impactful, as he claimed the Pichichi Trophy to lead Barca to the domestic title, but his influence extended far beyond that. The striker also played a pivotal role in the club's 2024-25 domestic treble, finding the net an incredible 42 times in that single campaign to cement his legacy as a cornerstone of the Blaugrana attack.
Flick reiterated that the decision was mutual and respected by the hierarchy at Camp Nou. "The decision was made this way. We didn't consider other possibilities. We respect it," he added.
The striker has reportedly already delivered an emotional farewell speech to his teammates at the training ground as he prepares for his final appearance at the stadium.
Replacing a legendary figure
With 119 goals in 191 appearances, placing him 14th on the list of the club's all-time leading goal scorers, finding a successor for the clinical Pole will be no easy task for the Barcelona board. Flick admitted that the club's scouting department is already looking toward the future, though he acknowledged the difficulty of the search ahead of the summer transfer window.
"It's clear that it's not easy to find someone of Robert's calibre. He's a fantastic professional and a great person. We'll miss him, but we need to renew the structure," Flick explained. He further noted that the club has the necessary window to find a replacement: "We have time to fill his spot. He deserves a proper send-off. He'll be a starter, he deserves it. We'll look at the market. We have time."
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A legacy of hard work and leadership
Beyond the goals, Flick was keen to highlight the mental strength and leadership qualities that Lewandowski brought to the dressing room. As a veteran presence, he helped guide a younger generation of Barcelona stars through a period of transition and financial difficulty for the club.
"He's a great role model. He gives his all. It's been a privilege to work with him and see how hard he works. He's always been there, in the tough times," Flick concluded. While MLS clubs have shown interest, reports suggest that Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal have already submitted a formal contract offer to the veteran, with the Riyadh-based club willing to pay a salary in the region of €90 million per season.