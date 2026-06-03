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Hansi Flick named La Liga coach of the year after guiding Barcelona to back-to-back La Liga titles amid Real Madrid's chaotic season
A historic domestic campaign for the Catalan giants
An official announcement by La Liga on Wednesday confirmed Flick defeated Getafe boss Jose Bordalas and Villarreal head coach Marcelino in the final vote. The German manager guided Barcelona to an exceptional league triumph, finishing the season with 94 points. Barcelona have been dominant throughout the year, scoring 95 goals and losing just six of their 38 domestic fixtures. Notably, the Catalan club have made history by becoming the first side to win all 19 home matches in a single season since the 38-game format was introduced. Flick has firmly established his distinctive playing style at the club.
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Incredible statistics despite European disappointments
Looking at the broader picture, Flick has accumulated remarkable statistics during his tenure in Spain. Across the current campaign in all competitions, his squad have played 57 matches, securing 44 wins, three draws and 10 defeats. Despite their domestic success, though, European struggles remain a concern. Flick has failed to achieve the club's ultimate objective in the Champions League for the second consecutive year, suffering a disappointing quarter-final elimination against Atletico Madrid. Despite this continental setback, his domestic supremacy remains completely unquestioned.
Capitalising on a chaotic campaign for Real Madrid
Flick’s remarkable achievements at Barcelona were further magnified by the sheer chaos unfolding at their fiercest rivals, Real Madrid. While the Catalan club enjoyed stability, the capital side endured a disastrous, trophyless season plagued by dressing room crises and severe clashes between players and the coaching staff. The turmoil peaked when Xabi Alonso departed his managerial role after just half a season. Alvaro Arbeloa was subsequently brought in to steady the ship, but he failed to provide any meaningful tactical improvement. Consequently, Real Madrid ended the campaign completely empty-handed. Following this miserable year, they are now preparing to begin a new era, most likely under the leadership of Jose Mourinho in his highly anticipated second stint.
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Focusing on continental glory next season
Looking ahead, Flick and his squad will take a well-deserved break before preparations begin for the upcoming campaign. While their domestic supremacy is undisputed, the primary objective for next season will undoubtedly be securing the Champions League trophy. The manager must translate their domestic consistency onto the European stage to truly cement this era as a historic period.