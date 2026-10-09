Next King! Flick tips 'incredible' Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal to conquer world football

Hansi Flick offered glowing praise for Lamine Yamal during his pre-match press conference, predicting the 19-year-old winger will eventually become the best footballer on the planet. The young forward returned to Barcelona following another impressive international window with Spain.

Flick emphasized that managing Yamal's development remains a priority for the club.

"Lamine is 19 years old, we must not forget that," Flick reminded reporters. "For me, the minutes he has played are good. Let's hope he maintains this level."