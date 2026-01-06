Getty Images Sport
'I think it makes more sense' - Hansi Flick confirms Barcelona on verge of re-signing Joao Cancelo after ripping up transfer plan
Cancelo's quest to find long-term home
Cancelo, who will turn 32 in May, has already played for eight clubs in his career, starting out at Benfica before representing Valencia, Inter, Juventus, Man City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.
He is currently contracted to Saudi side Al-Hilal, having joined them on a permanent transfer in the summer of 2024. However, he is hoping to make a return to Europe this month while the window is open. Inter had hoped to bring Cancelo back to San Siro, but he favoured a return to Barcelona instead.
Flick gives update on Cancelo plans
Barcelona went into the January window looking to bolster their options in defence after centre-back Andreas Christensen suffered an ACL injury. Head coach Flick has confirmed that while a like-for-like replacement for Christensen was initially on their agenda, he and sporting director Deco decided the opportunity to bring back Cancelo was too good to pass up.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Flick said: "I spoke with my staff, and with Deco we speak a lot. And we think that when Ronald [Araujo] is back we have good alternatives at centre-back. Joao can play on both sides, he can give us good options. But in the end, until now, it's not done, but I'd be happy if it goes through. He's another option for the offence. We talked about signing a centre-back, but I think it makes more sense, I think it is a good option, and a high quality player.
"We've had a situation these past two years where we have to be smart about the players we sign. It's not like the other clubs, who can play hundreds of millions on players. But I think it's good, you can see our players are progressing. Our young players are developing, and we have faith in them. Now we have the opportunity to bring in a veteran. I'd appreciate it if he comes."
Araujo nearing return after month off but Yamal struggling with fitness
Barcelona defender Araujo is in contention to play again after taking a mental health break during December. The reigning La Liga champions have the chance to defend their Spanish Super Cup crown in Saudi Arabia this week, taking on Athletic Club in the semi-finals and a final with Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid awaiting the victors.
When asked if Araujo could make his comeback against Athletic on Wednesday, Flick replied: "We'll see him in training. I want to talk to him. We haven't decided yet. If he's ready, maybe we'll change something. Right now, he's not in our plans."
Meanwhile, there are concerns over Lamine Yamal's fitness ahead of the match at King Abdullah Sport City. He was not present for an open training session, while Catalan outlets SPORT and Mundo Deportivo report he has been on an individual regime focusing on gym work.
What comes next for Barcelona?
After their Spanish Super Cup exploits, Barcelona will return to La Liga action on January 18 with a trip to Real Sociedad. They will hope to have Cancelo registered and ready to play in time for that match in the Basque Country.
