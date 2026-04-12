UEFA has appointed Italian referee Maurizio Mariani, 44, to oversee Tuesday’s Champions League clash between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

Mariani has strong Champions League credentials, having officiated 17 matches in the competition, including six this term.

He has already officiated matches for both clubs this term, including Liverpool’s 3-2 group-stage win over Atlético Madrid.

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He also oversaw PSG’s 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich, during which Luis Díaz was dismissed for a reckless challenge on Achraf Hakimi’s ankle, an injury that briefly threatened the Moroccan’s participation in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Last season he officiated Paris’s 3-1 quarter-final first-leg win over Aston Villa.

He also drew attention during the Monaco–Benfica play-off, dismissing Libyan midfielder Moatassem Al-Masrati (now at Hellas Verona) for nothing more than vociferous protest.