'As good as a trophy' - Ruben Amorim told what he must achieve at Man Utd for this season to be deemed a success as ex-Red Devils striker admits silverware would be a 'bonus'
Louis Saha revealed what Ruben Amorim needs to do at Manchester United in his first season at Old Trafford.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Saha reveals Amorim's task at United in first season
- Amorim conducted first training session on Monday
- United take on Ipswich Town on Sunday