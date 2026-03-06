Getty Images Sport
Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle sensationally suggests he would step in & manage Spurs in attempt to save them from Premier League relegation
A desperate struggle for survival
Tudor took over the reins from Thomas Frank on February 14 and has overseen a total of three matches in the Premier League thus far, with Spurs having lost all three. The latest blow came in a demoralising 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Thursday, a result that has left many supporters calling for yet another change in leadership before the current campaign reaches its conclusion and the threat of the drop becomes a reality.
A legend ready to answer the call
Hoddle, now 68, earned his status as one of the club's greatest players before managing them between 2001 and 2003. Speaking on the 'Could It Be Magic' podcast, he expressed a genuine desire to help his childhood club. When asked, prior to the Palace defeat, if a return to management appealed to him, Hoddle was unequivocal: "I think it would actually. Particularly with Tottenham, as that's my club. I've supported them since I was eight years of age. So they were a massive part of my life."
Reflecting on a difficult first stint
The former England manager feels his first spell in charge of Spurs was hindered by financial constraints. Reflecting on that period, Hoddle explained: "I managed them probably at the wrong time, I've got to say. Let's put it that way. Politically and financially, there wasn't money there. Certainly, it wasn't what they told me I was going into."
A potential partnership with Robbie Keane
It was put to Hoddle that former Spurs forward Robbie Keane could be in the running for the job, having enjoyed success with Hungarian side Ferencvaros. He added: "Robbie is doing great as a young manager, but to have someone experienced like myself... that would be a good formula in many ways. I think that's a shrewd move... you learn on the job, but you can learn on the job and have some experience around you."
