Give Amad the contract he deserves! Man Utd's 'chill guy' Diallo has ice in his veins and is quickly becoming Ruben Amorim's main man - now the club must lock down his future

The 22-year-old has surged ahead of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho as the club's best winger - and he should be recognised as such

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the player who used to make Manchester United fans happy when skies were grey and now there is a new smiling assassin on the block who is letting them see the sunshine amid the clouds. The Red Devils were staring down the barrel of a fourth consecutive defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium and facing three consecutive league defeats for the first time in nine years when Amad Diallo turned a wretched derby into an unforgettable win.

The winger's show-stopping late show on enemy territory has entrenched his cult-hero status among supporters after his last-gasp winner against Liverpool last season. Amad said he had been "working so hard to live this moment", but he has been bringing joy to the club for a long time already.

"I am so happy the team is very happy with me because I am a chill guy," Amad told MUTV. "Every time we are training, I put a smile on everyone's face. But in the game you have to be focused and give your best. We knew today was not going to be easy because they are among the top teams. But this is a derby and you have to be more hungry than them and we showed we're hungry."

Article continues below

Four years after signing for United as an 18-year-old at an eye-catching £37 million ($48m) despite only playing five senior games for Atalanta, the "chill guy" is turning into the club's flag bearer. That initial investment is now handsomely paying off but the club need to show Amad how much they value him and lock down his future, ensuring he can keep them smiling for many years to come.