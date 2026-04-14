Gwinn chased a loose ball and was harshly brought down at full speed by Melanie Brunnthaler (28’), colliding with the turf and immediately grasping her shoulder in pain. Brunnthaler received a yellow card for the challenge.

After lengthy treatment, she briefly returned, only to be substituted a few minutes later over her protests.

Although the 26-year-old could move her shoulder and arm without obvious pain and initially wanted to carry on, Wück erred on the side of caution, replacing her with Carlotta Wamser. Gwinn then headed straight to the dressing room for further checks to rule out any acromioclavicular joint dislocation or collarbone injury.