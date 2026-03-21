Giampaolo's masterstroke: Cremonese win 2-0 at Parma and are fourth from bottom

84' – Parma come close to pulling one back: Nicolussi Caviglia dribbles past a defender and shoots with his left foot, but Luperto miraculously tips it away for a corner.





68' - CREMONESE DOUBLE THE LEAD, VANDEPUTTE! A brilliant pass from Vardy, who has just come on, sets up the Belgian with a first-time left-footed shot: a right-footed strike makes it 0-2, the midfielder’s first goal in Serie A.





54' - WHAT A GOAL BY MALEH, CREMONESE IN THE LEAD! The Parma defence clears, the former Lecce man strikes first time and fires a thunderbolt past Suzuki.





29' - Pellegrino comes close to putting Parma ahead: his right-footed shot flies just wide of Audero’s goal.





23' - Bonazzoli’s goal is disallowed for offside by Zerbin, who had been played in deep and then provided the assist, the ball deflecting off Circati onto the Cremonese striker’s feet.





20' - Bonazzoli tries an overhead kick, the ball goes just over but it was a foul.





7' - Great save by Suzuki from Vandeputte: the Japanese goalkeeper denies the Cremonese midfielder with a fine save at the right-hand post.