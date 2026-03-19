Germany, squad for the matches against Switzerland and Ghana: Which players has Julian Nagelsmann selected for the German national team, and which DFB stars are missing?

Julian Nagelsmann is starting the first two international matches with two debutants and six returning players. Two names stand out in particular in the 26-man squad announced today: with Lennart Karl and Jonas Urbig, the national coach has promoted two Bayern talents straight into the senior squad. The squad is also bolstered by the internationals from the English Premier League: Pascal Groß, Kai Havertz and Anton Stach. They are joined by Antonio Rüdiger, Deniz Undav and Josha Vagnoman.

The following players are new additions compared to the last squad:

Goalkeeper: Jonas Urbig

Defence: Antonio Rüdiger, Josha Vagnoman, Anton Stach, Pascal Groß

Attack: Deniz Undav, Lennart Karl, Kai Havertz

Among others, Finn Dahmen has to make way for Jonas Urbig. Said El Mala is also not included. Nagelsmann had recently criticised his lack of playing time at 1. FC Köln.

The following players are missing from the last squad:

Goalkeeper: Finn Dahmen, Noah Atubolu

Defence : Ridle Baku

Ridle Baku Attack: Karim Adeyemi, Jonathan Burkardt, Nadiem Amiri, Said El Mala

Nagelsmann has also omitted midfield star Jamal Musiala from his squad for the friendlies. Due to Musiala’s current injury problems, it was decided in consultation with FCB and the medical teams involved not to select the 23-year-old. Also absent are Niclas Füllkrug, Tim Kleindienst, Angelo Stiller, Maximilian Mittelstädt and Maximilian Beier.