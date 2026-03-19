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Germany, squad for the matches against Switzerland and Ghana: Which players has Julian Nagelsmann selected for the German national team, and which DFB stars are missing?

Who will make it into the German national team’s final squad ahead of the crucial World Cup phase, and which DFB stars will have to stay at home? Spox has all the answers.

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has officially announced his squad for the World Cup warm-up matches in Switzerland (27 March) and against Ghana (30 March).

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Find out here at SPOX who’s in and who’s out!

  • Germany, squad for the matches against Switzerland and Ghana: Which players has Julian Nagelsmann selected for the German national team, and which DFB stars are missing?

    Julian Nagelsmann is starting the first two international matches with two debutants and six returning players. Two names stand out in particular in the 26-man squad announced today: with Lennart Karl and Jonas Urbig, the national coach has promoted two Bayern talents straight into the senior squad. The squad is also bolstered by the internationals from the English Premier League: Pascal Groß, Kai Havertz and Anton Stach. They are joined by Antonio Rüdiger, Deniz Undav and Josha Vagnoman.

    The following players are new additions compared to the last squad:

    • Goalkeeper:Jonas Urbig
    • Defence: Antonio Rüdiger, Josha Vagnoman, Anton Stach, Pascal Groß
    • Attack: Deniz Undav, Lennart Karl, Kai Havertz

    Among others, Finn Dahmen has to make way for Jonas Urbig. Said El Mala is also not included. Nagelsmann had recently criticised his lack of playing time at 1. FC Köln.

    The following players are missing from the last squad: 

    • Goalkeeper: Finn Dahmen, Noah Atubolu
    • Defence: Ridle Baku
    • Attack: Karim Adeyemi, Jonathan Burkardt, Nadiem Amiri, Said El Mala

    Nagelsmann has also omitted midfield star Jamal Musiala from his squad for the friendlies. Due to Musiala’s current injury problems, it was decided in consultation with FCB and the medical teams involved not to select the 23-year-old. Also absent are Niclas Füllkrug, Tim Kleindienst, Angelo Stiller, Maximilian Mittelstädt and Maximilian Beier.

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    DFB squad: The German national team squad

    PositionPlayerClub
    GoalOliver BaumannTSG Hoffenheim
    GoalAlexander NübelVfB Stuttgart
    GoalJonas UrbigFC Bayern Munich
    DefenderWaldemar AntonBorussia Dortmund
    DefenderNathaniel BrownEintracht Frankfurt
    DefenderPascal GroßBrighton & Hove Albion
    DefenderJoshua KimmichFC Bayern Munich
    DefenderAleksandar PavlovicFC Bayern Munich
    DefenderDavid RaumRB Leipzig
    DefenderAntonio RüdigerReal Madrid
    DefenderNico SchlotterbeckBorussia Dortmund
    DefenderAnton StachLeeds United
    DefenderJonathan TahFC Bayern Munich
    DefenderMalick ThiawNewcastle United
    DefenderJosha VagnomanVfB Stuttgart
    AttackingLeon GoretzkaFC Bayern Munich
    AttackSerge GnabryFC Bayern Munich
    AttackKai HavertzArsenal
    AttackLennart KarlFC Bayern Munich
    AttackJamie LewelingVfB Stuttgart
    AttackFelix NmechaBorussia Dortmund
    AttackLeroy SanéGalatasaray Istanbul
    AttackingKevin SchadeFC Brentford
    AttackingDeniz UndavVfB Stuttgart
    AttackingFlorian WirtzLiverpool FC
    AttackingNick WoltemadeNewcastle United

  • Germany's squad for the matches against Switzerland and Ghana: Broadcast

    The friendly match in Switzerland will be shown live on RTL and streamed on RTL+. The home match against Ghana will be broadcast by ARD on free-to-air TV and via its media library. 

    The public broadcasters will also share coverage of the group stage during the World Cup: the matches against Curaçao and Ecuador will be shown on ARD, whilst the clash with the Ivory Coast will be on ZDF. If you don’t want to miss a single match, MagentaTV will be broadcasting every game of the entire tournament.

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  • Germany's squad for the matches against Switzerland and Ghana: key dates and broadcast details for the German national team at a glance

    DateTimeDateLocationBroadcast
    27 March8.45 pmWorld Cup warm-up match against SwitzerlandBaselRTL, RTL+
    30 March8.45 pmWorld Cup warm-up match against GhanaStuttgartARD, ARD Media Library
    31 May8.45 pmWorld Cup warm-up match against FinlandMainzZDF, ZDF Media Library
    2 June Departure for training camp in ChicagoFrankfurt-
    6 June8.30 pmWorld Cup warm-up match against the USAChicagoRTL, RTL+
    8 June Move into World Cup base (The Graylyn Estate in Winston-Salem)North Carolina-
    14 June19:00World Cup group match against CuraçaoHoustonARD, MagentaTV, ARD Media Library
    20 June10.00 pmWorld Cup group match against Ivory CoastTorontoZDF, MagentaTV, ZDF Media Library
    25 June22:00World Cup group match against EcuadorEast RutherfordARD, MagentaTV, ARD Media Library
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