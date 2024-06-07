Germany beware, Andy Robertson is deadly - but Scotland are their own worst enemies! Steve Clarke's men bizarrely throw away two-goal lead to draw with Finland in last game before Euro 2024 curtain-raiser
Scotland threw away a comfortable two-goal lead in bizarre and unnecessary circumstances to draw 2-2 with Finland in their final pre-Euro 2024 match.
- Robertson was crucial in Scotland going ahead
- Substitute keeper Gordon conceded two goals
- Steve Clarke's team face Germany next week