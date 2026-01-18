Getty
Gerard Pique addresses possibility of Lionel Messi playing in Kings League after Neymar reveals enquiry from ex-Barcelona team-mate
Barcelona legend Pique launched the Kings League
The Kings League, which World Cup winner Pique helped to launch, has been a resounding success - with a fan base being built across the globe as the brand continues to expand. The World Cup of Nations in Brazil, with the home country and Chile being confirmed as finalists, has helped to raise the competition’s profile even further.
A huge growth in audience figures is helping to attract high-profile names to the event. Neymar has figured himself, with fellow Brazilian Kaka another of those to have taken part. It could be that the biggest of names is eventually acquired, with Messi being mooted as a performer of the future.
What Neymar said on Messi in the Kings League
Speaking on a podcast in Brazil, Neymar said Messi has expressed a desire to turn out in the Kings League after taking an interest in the World Cup of Nations. He claimed that the Barca icon could appear “in the semi-finals or the final”. He went on to say: “He wrote to me and asked if he could come. I told him I’d check if the booth was full. Messi might come.”
Messi did not get on board for the Cup of Nations final, but Pique said ahead of that event when asked about the rumours that former colleagues at Camp Nou had sparked: “Ask Ney, he was the one who threw it, wasn't he?”
He went on to say of getting Messi involved: “We'll see if one day there is the possibility that he gets involved in the Kings League, for me it would be a dream obviously, because we like to have the best and I've always said it, he is the best in the history of this sport so having him with us would be incredible.”
Kings League want more superstars like Messi
While remaining coy on Messi, Pique makes no secret of the fact that he wants to attract more household names to the Kings League. The ex-Spain international added: “I have been lucky enough to be able to play with the best in the world. With all kinds of team-mates. There will always be the opportunity for them to participate. When you are playing it is more complicated, but when you finish your career it is another story.”
He has previously said of potentially extending an invite to Messi, who is currently plying his trade in the United States for MLS Cup winners Inter Miami and has committed to a new contract through 2028: “We’re trying to attract all the great legends from the world of traditional football. And Messi is the greatest of them all. Right now, he’s still an active player, playing for Inter Miami. But when he retires, we might have the chance to invite him.”
Former Manchester City and Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero, who is chairman of one of the global Kings League franchises - alongside the likes of Neymar and Robert Lewandowski - has echoed Pique’s sentiments when saying of his fellow Argentine Messi: “We haven't spoken about it. I think it's a little complicated at the moment with the schedule, but I hope one day he can play for us. Many stars have played and more want to come. We've seen Chicharito [Javier Hernandez], Ronaldinho, [Andrea] Pirlo, [Andriy] Shevchenko and [Iker] Casillas play for some of the other teams.
“There are a lot of players keen [to represent Kunisports], but obviously, with the timing and the distances involved, it's not been possible for a lot of them, but there are many ex-players interested in playing. It's just a case of finding the dates.”
Kings League rules: Why global fan base is being built
Pique added on the success that seven-a-side Kings League competition has enjoyed, with its unique set of rules - which resemble video game power-ups, such as a 'double goal' card as well as 'reverse penalties' - helping to boost mass appeal: “We knew that Brazil was a country that could work very well for Kings. Seven-a-side football is played a lot and at the level of social networks there is a very large consumption. A huge population, very connected. We are a product that is designed to be real football, but also like a video game.”
