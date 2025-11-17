'Geniuses are like that' - Cristiano Ronaldo told he must be 'terribly sorry' at missing ‘once in a lifetime’ Portugal win as Roberto Martinez's side seal World Cup spot

Ronaldo will be desperate not to miss any more action as he continues to chase down 1,000 career goals and more major honours. He was denied the opportunity to fill his boots against Armenia, with Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes bagging a hat-trick in that fixture as Portugal hit nine.

Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa told reporters of the mixed emotions that CR7 will have felt while watching on from afar: “Ronaldo always has a place. He's always in our hearts. He's part of our gratitude. He must be terribly sorry he didn't come today. It's a shame. He missed a game where it was crucial for the captain to be there. But, well, geniuses are like that.

“A word for Roberto Martínez. He deserves it. People said he wouldn't make it. I still remember the team's first dinner, where the players were at one table and Martínez at another, and they said they wouldn't pay attention. He held on, he held on, and he got to where he needed to be. Of course, with a big scare, but 9-1 is a joy for all of us.”

