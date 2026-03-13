Gazzetta - Juventus, Vlahovic close to agreeing: contract renewal could be for just one year

The future of Dusan Vlahovic remains one of the central issues in the Juventus transfer market. The long break for the Serbian striker, who has been out since the end of November and is ready to return tomorrow against Udinese, has not brought any news regarding his departure, with the various options (Bayern, Barcelona) having cooled off.

At Continassa, the issue is intertwined with the need to redesign the attack. Starting again with Vlahovic is not a hypothesis to be ruled out: the centre forward would, in fact, return to an environment he knows and, above all, the trust of Luciano Spalletti, who before the injury had promoted him to a permanent starter in the number 9 role, considering him functional to his system of play, and who now can't wait to see him on the pitch.