Gattuso: "The most important match of my career – I’m carrying the weight of Italy on my shoulders. People come up to me and ask me to take us to the World Cup"

Is there a Sinner in this national team?

"Team spirit. We have key players, but I’d like to see that spirit throughout the whole national team." -





What would you say to the Italian public?

"It’s up to us. If we take to the pitch and give the impression that we’re on top of things, everything else will follow. We can’t ask anything of anyone else; we are the architects of our own destiny. We need to stay calm and be aware that we’re up against players who are lethal. They say we lack identity, but they’re right to say so. We have to be ready." -





Have you watched past play-offs?

"I didn’t need to watch them; I’ve got them in my head. The truth is, if Jorginho scores at the Olimpico, we’re in the World Cup. When I won in 2003, if Ambrosini hadn’t come up with that flick, we’d have been in the quarter-finals. Luck is an important factor in football, but ultimately we haven’t been to the World Cup since 2014. But that’s the past; let’s focus on tomorrow."





Kean-Retegui-Esposito – does it depend on form, or are you also thinking about the 31st?

"I’m not thinking about the 31st, but about tomorrow. And I’m well aware that I have strong strikers."





Do you think Northern Ireland are capable of playing in open play or is it just long balls and set-pieces?

"No, but I’ve watched their recent matches and that’s their main characteristic. We need to be wary of set-pieces; we need to be wary of their ruthlessness. Then Spencer can hurt you when he attacks, but those are the main characteristics. It’s a direct side that does everything it does exceptionally well."





Have the two failed qualification campaigns changed the perception of the national team? How much more pressure is there on you?

"That’s true. But we’ve got something important at stake tomorrow. The fans aren’t to blame; those were two massive disappointments. But today there’s no time to talk about the past, only our objective. We must qualify for this World Cup because it’s vital for us. The aim is to return to where we’ve been for so many years – and as protagonists too."





Is this a match that requires more mental preparation?

"It needs preparing for in every respect. There are no easy matches anymore. You have to stay focused for 95 minutes; if you’re not prepared... We must be ready; we’ll face difficulties tomorrow. We’ll need to defend well on second balls; we’ll need to be fired up. Easy matches no longer exist."





Compared to the 2006 World Cup, how important is this match?

"That’s a different world; so many years have passed that I don’t even remember the matches I played… It’s the most important one, yes; in terms of the responsibility I feel, there’s no comparison."





Do you appreciate Northern Ireland’s qualities? “We must be good at not losing second balls and maintaining a high recovery rate. We need to break away correctly and not leave ourselves exposed; when we come up against the centre-back, we must provide the right cover. We mustn’t underestimate them or assume a teammate will sort it out – we need to sense the danger.”





Can you tell us an anecdote from the last few days that has boosted your confidence?

“Three, four, five of them couldn’t stand up at the start of pre-season, but by the end they were there. Scamacca didn’t want to go home. I liked the spirit; I have a lot of fun on the pitch with them. I even manage to mess about a bit sometimes, but then everyone knows their place. We need to bring all of this onto the pitch, though, and reap the rewards of what we’re building.”





What do you tell your team to avoid missing out on the World Cup again? It’s strange to think of a World Cup without Italy...

"I know it’s strange. I don’t like telling the players what I’ve been through. The players have to feel those emotions for themselves; if you don’t get that tingling sensation when playing these matches, you can say whatever you like... We have to go out on the pitch and we can’t underestimate the opposition; they’ve got this far because they’ve got bite. The first ball and the last are as if they were the last of their lives, and you can’t underestimate that; we have to respond blow for blow.”





Do your players realise they have to get through this difficult period?

"I think so. If they understand, if we’ve done well... In this match, there are two halves: the one with the ball and the one without. We have to show that fighting spirit when we don’t have the ball; then, when we do have it, we have to put it into play with our pace and get into their 20–25-metre area with quality, developing everything in the right way."