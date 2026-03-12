Getty/GOAL
Gary Neville calls Igor Tudor's Tottenham tenure a 'car crash' & blasts under-fire boss for 'brutal' treatment of Antonin Kinsky
Neville pulls no punches over Tudor tenure
Speaking on The Overlap's Stick to Football podcast, Neville expressed his disbelief at the current state of affairs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and how Tudor treated Kinsky in Madrid. "I thought it was brutal. I thought the whole thing of the last few weeks and then that, the whole thing is just a car crash, a shambles," he said. "The problem I had was Tudor's interview. I think he's got to come in there and say, 'Look, I got this wrong, I should have left [Guglielmo] Vicario in net', but he didn't, he doubled down."
Kinsky substitution sparks outrage
Tudor made the shock decision to start Kinsky over No.1 goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, only to haul the former off after just 17 minutes with Spurs already trailing Atletico 3-0. The manager notably failed to acknowledge the youngster as he left the pitch, a move that critics have labelled as damaging to the player's career.
Arsenal icon Ian Wright joined the chorus of disapproval, suggesting Tudor is "blatantly out of his depth" at this level. The Arsenal legend stated: "You don't want to see anybody get sacked but, when you see somebody who's blatantly out of their depth, it's uncomfortable. For him to make that decision, for that poor goalkeeper, for him to go into a game like that at a club like that to start, I don't know what he's seen in training. For me, Vicario is the number one, he plays in that game. You do that in another game for him because now, look at this guy Kinsky. That's the biggest nightmare since the Liverpool goalkeeper."
Rooney and Keane offer different perspectives
Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney suggested that the blame should be shared between the dugout and the dressing room. "He's tried to protect him but it looks horrendous," Rooney said regarding the Kinsky incident. "I think the biggest issue was starting him. I've no problem with him taking him off. Should he hug him? If I got brought off after 20 minutes, I wouldn't want a hug off my manager. He can speak to him after the game."
Roy Keane was even more dismissive of the sympathy for the goalkeeper, suggesting the reaction to the substitution was slightly exaggerated. "He's made a couple of mistakes, huge mistakes," the ex-United captain noted.
'They need some fear put into them'
The debate shifted toward the character of the Tottenham squad, with Rooney delivering a stinging assessment of the players' efforts during this tumultuous period. "Those players need to look at themselves because I think they've been an absolute disgrace. The performances, the attitude, the lack of desire, the lack of fight, lack of anything in them. I think they need someone to go in and absolutely batter them. They need some fear put into them," said the former United forward.
After four consecutive losses, speculation is already growing regarding who could step into the dugout if Tudor is dismissed. Former Spurs marksman Robbie Keane, currently managing Ferencvaros, has been linked with a return to the club alongside experienced Premier League campaigner Sean Dyche. Neville has urged the club to make a firm decision on Tudor as soon as possible: "If you're going to make another change, that for me needs to be today or tomorrow, because you don't wait."
