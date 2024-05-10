Southgate-EnglandGetty
Richard Mills

'Gareth Southgate can't happen' - Man Utd urged to avoid appointing England boss as Erik ten Hag's successor by Gary Neville

Gareth SouthgateManchester UnitedEnglandErik ten HagPremier LeagueEuropean ChampionshipTransfers

Gary Neville has urged Manchester United not to appoint England manager Gareth Southgate as a possible successor to under-fire Erik ten Hag.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Southgate tipped as possible successor to Ten Hag
  • Neville advises United against hiring England boss
  • Believes the timing is not right for all parties
Article continues below

Editors' Picks