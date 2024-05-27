BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

Gareth Bale salutes Jude Bellingham’s ability to handle Real Madrid 'intensity and pressure' – with 23-goal England star targeting La Liga & Champions League double

Jude BellinghamReal MadridChampions LeagueGareth BaleLaLiga

Gareth Bale has saluted Jude Bellingham’s ability to handle the "pressure" at Real Madrid as he targets a La Liga and Champions League double.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Welshman previously starred for Los Blancos
  • Knows all about weight of expectation
  • Exciting midfielder embraced that challenge
Article continues below

Editors' Picks