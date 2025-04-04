'Game recognize game!' - David Beckham takes snap with record-breaker Stephen Curry before Inter Miami chief supports Golden State Warriors in road win at LeBron James' LA Lakers
Game will always "recognize game", with legendary Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham linking up with NBA icon Stephen Curry in Los Angeles.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ex-England captain in California
- Enjoyed trip to star-studded NBA contest
- Messi & Co heading back to Florida