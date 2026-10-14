Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1084505748.jpgPS Images
Muhammad Zaki

Galatasaray superstar Rafael Leao tips Lamine Yamal for Ballon d'Or glory after Barcelona sensation destroys Turkish giants in Champions League

L. Yamal
R. Leao
Barcelona
Galatasaray
Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Champions League
LaLiga

Rafael Leao was left in awe of Lamine Yamal's generational talent after Barcelona cruised to a dominant 4-1 victory over Galatasaray in the Champions League. Despite playing on the losing side, the Portuguese international could not hide his admiration for the teenager who orchestrated the Blaugrana's second-half resurgence.

  • Yamal stars in Istanbul

    Hansi Flick's men recovered from a difficult start in Turkey to seal a commanding 4-1 victory. The hosts initially put Barcelona under intense pressure, with Leao setting up his side's only goal of the game during a competitive first half.

    However, the Catalan giants flipped the script after the interval. Yamal was the ultimate architect of that second-half turnaround, carving open the Galatasaray defence in one-on-one situations to register two crucial assists and secure the points.



  • FBL-EUR-C1-GALATASARAY-BARCELONAAFP

    High praise from Leao

    Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil following the final whistle, Leao made his admiration for the Spanish teenager abundantly clear. The Portugal international tipped the youngster for the game's ultimate individual prize.

    "I hope Lamine Yamal wins the Ballon d’Or and major titles with Barca," Leao said.

    He further lauded the teenager's character and the environment currently nurturing his rapid development. "He is among the best players in the world. He is someone I hold in very high regard, both as a footballer and as a person," Leao added. "He is surrounded by good players at an extraordinary club."


  • Two wingers on different paths

    The Champions League encounter served as a fascinating reunion of sorts, given Barcelona's past interest in Leao. The Blaugrana had closely monitored the Portuguese forward across multiple transfer windows, viewing him as a prime candidate to bolster their left flank.

    Ultimately, a move to Catalonia never materialised. While Leao continues to prove his attacking pedigree in Turkey, Yamal has firmly established himself as the defining player of Barcelona's new era.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • FBL-EUR-C1-GALATASARAY-BARCELONAAFP

    Flick's men march on

    Armed with Yamal's creative brilliance, Barcelona will look to maintain this devastating attacking form as they push for further honours under Flick. The teenager's ability to seamlessly unlock defensive lines makes the Blaugrana a formidable threat in European competition.

    Meanwhile, Galatasaray and Leao must dust themselves down and refocus their efforts. Despite a promising first-half showing, the Turkish giants were ultimately handed a harsh lesson by one of world football's brightest emerging stars.

Next matches
GEN

GEN

Super Lig

17 Oct 2026

GAL

GAL

BET

BET

LaLiga

17 Oct 2026

BAR

BAR