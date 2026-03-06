Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes responds to Brighton coach's criticism after scrappy Premier League win

Following the final whistle, Gabriel was quick to point out that the responsibility for the game's tempo lies with the officials rather than the players. He stressed that the squad would not be deterred by opposition grievances as they chase a first league title in over two decades. "We don’t really care about what he says," Gabriel told ESPN Brasil. "That is for the referee to decide on the pitch. If he wants to give a yellow card or not, he decides the time we take. We just have to do things the way we are doing and keep going."

Gabriel says the result was a big boost for the Gunners in their quest to end the club's 22-year wait for glory, but he has told his teammates to stay grounded. The Brazil international added: "We need to focus on ourselves and keep doing what we're doing. Now it’s three wins in a row, and of course we have to keep winning. That’s the most important thing."