Gunner reunion! Gabriel relishes Lille clash as Arteta hails Emirates icon Giroud before European showdown

Arsenal host French outfit LOSC Lille at the Emirates Stadium on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League league phase, with narrative headlines dominating the pre-match buildup. The fixture sees Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes face his former club for the first time since leaving France for North London in 2020.

Adding further drama to the occasion, former Gunners striker Olivier Giroud returns to his old stomping ground leading Davide Ancelotti's frontline.

Mikel Arteta's side enter the tie seeking to build on their opening 1-0 European victory away at Napoli.