Frustrated Arne Slot admits Liverpool are 'losing far too many games' after Wolves upset as Virgil van Dijk bemoans 'sloppy' performance

The manner of the defeat highlighted a growing mental fragility within the squad, as the Reds crumbled once more in the final moments of a match. Statistically, this has become a historic problem; Liverpool has now lost five Premier League games this season due to 90th-minute goals, the most by any team in a single campaign in the competition's history. Slot expressed frustration with the frequent late-match meltdowns.

"We hardly conceded a chance, created not so much but more than they did, but the result is again a 2-1 loss," Slot stated in his post-match comments to TNT Sports. "We are losing far too many football games and dropping points. Was it again in extra (added) time that we conceded? The three times we lost in the last 22 games were all in extra time."