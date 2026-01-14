‘I learned a lot’ - How America shaped RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande, from UPSL to the UEFA Champions League

The U.S. might just have been the perfect forum for Diomande to develop, though. He was one of thousands of highly-rated youngsters in his homeland. Ivory Coast sends footballers around the world in spades - many of them to European academies. A lot of those don’t make it. Diomande, in going to America, got time to develop away from the spotlight.

He starred for DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Fla. The sports-only postgraduate boarding school, full of foreign players, focused heavily on getting reps in. And Diomande was a class above from Day 1. He could take on players with ease, and once he got into attacking areas, it was game over.

But the UPSL, effectively the fourth tier of American soccer, was where he cut his teeth. He stood out in tryouts. A group of DME players was sent to show their skills in a scrimmage for AS Frenzi. It was a tough group, full of the top talents in the state of Florida as well as former national team players from around the world. And Diomande, then 16, battered everyone.

Weston can’t remember how many goals he scored or his exact stat line. But his quality was clear to see.

“Dio?” Weston asked with a chuckle. “Well, he was a spectacle to watch. He was so creative, and the amount of speed that he had on the ball.”

Eventually, six players from DME made the team. All of them were talents who went on to play in college or pursue professional opportunities. Diomande was at another level. Weston made it a priority to set up the side around the Ivorian. Sure, the UPSL was a forum for development. But Weston wanted to win. Curiously, the coach deployed Diomande as a wing back, further away from the goal than Diomande was used to. The reason? He could get the ball sooner. And when he had it, no one could really stop him, either.

“You're asking yourself, ‘Why aren't we getting the ball to his feet?’ If he's always in a position to receive, always courageous to take players on,” Weston said.

He was a dream to coach, Weston said. Diomande was dangerous with the ball and a hard worker without it. He could go up and down, both creating for others and setting up play for himself. He was a little quiet. But the intensity in training was apparent.

“I knew I had the potential to play in a professional team. So I was just there to keep training and progressing,” Diomande said.

That much was clear every week. Diomande pressed like a maniac, yet had the pace and smarts to get back into the right positions when Frenzi had the ball. He carried them through the regular season and playoffs - while also winning league MVP for his high school team. By the time Frenzi got to the championship, Diomande was a known quantity. Opponents had prepared for him.

Stopping the ball from going into the net, though? That was a different story.

“They had all seen it on film before the teams that we were playing, but they had never seen it up close and personal. And then I think that that was what really shocked them,” Weston said.