From strugglers to tournament favourites: Powering Nigeria to Afcon 2023 glory

Michael Madyira
The Super Eagles came into the tournament underrated but now find themselves as the highest ranked team left at Afcon and favourites to win it.

After starting the tournament with a disappointing 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria have slowly improved to become the most complete team left a the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles have not conceded a single goal since that opening fixture and have the best defensive record of any team left in the competition.

With the best defence, a settled midfield and a fearsome attack led by reigning African Football of the Year Victor Osimhen, Nigeria now look like a serious team and GOAL takes a look at some of the key figures powering the Super Eagles' shot at Afcon glory.

