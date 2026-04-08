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From Premier League champions to League One in 10 years? Leicester's relegation fears deepen as appeal against six-point deduction is rejected
Independent commission upholds penalty
Leicester have failed to overturn the sanction initially imposed in February by an independent commission. The club were charged by the Premier League in May 2025 for breaching profit and sustainability rules during the 2023-24 campaign. The English Football League managed the case, finding them guilty of exceeding the permitted £83 million loss limit by £20.8m over 36 months. Their legal team argued for a 37-month window due to delayed accounts, but this was dismissed. The rejected appeal leaves them 22nd in the Championship table, fighting desperately for their lives.
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Club reacts to failed appeal
Following the ruling, the club released a defiant statement acknowledging the severe gravity of their predicament. Addressing the situation, they said: "With the matter now at an end and five games of the season remaining, everyone at the club is fully focused on the matches in front of us and on shaping the outcome of our season through our results on the pitch. We know this has been a challenging period, and we thank our supporters for the backing they continue to give the team. The responsibility now is to ensure these remaining games are approached with the focus and intent our current situation demands."
Rowett faces immense survival pressure
The timing of this final verdict piles immense pressure on interim head coach Gary Rowett. Appointed less than 24 hours before the initial appeal was lodged, Rowett must urgently spark a revival. Leicester have been in dismal form, managing just one victory in 16 outings across all competitions. This slump, compounded by the courtroom defeat, means they sit on 41 points after 41 matches, exactly one point adrift of safety. With no more legal avenues left to explore, the squad must rely entirely on their on-pitch performances to avoid a catastrophic second successive relegation.
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Decisive fixtures await in April
Looking ahead, Leicester have a brutal schedule to save their season. They host Swansea City this weekend before a massive relegation six-pointer away against Portsmouth, who sit just above them. Clashes with Hull City, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers follow. Their survival now hinges entirely on these five defining fixtures.