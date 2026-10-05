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Khaled Mahmoud

France player ratings vs Belgium: Michael Olise and Desire Doue inspire stunning late turnaround

France
Belgium
France vs Belgium
UEFA Nations League A

France produced a remarkable late blitz at the Stade de France to secure a 4-1 victory over Belgium in the Nations League. Trailing for the majority of the match, Zinedine Zidane's side scored four times in the final 14 minutes to overwhelm the visitors.

For 77 minutes, it appeared that Mark van Bommel’s Belgium were poised to secure a disciplined away victory following Dodi Lukebakio's first-half opener. Les Bleus struggled to break down a compact Belgian block, despite dominating 61% of the possession and amassing an expected goals (xG) figure of 2.38. The tactical landscape shifted significantly in the final quarter, as France’s superior physical conditioning and bench depth finally told against an increasingly weary Belgian rearguard.

The turnaround was nothing short of extraordinary, ignited by the introduction of several high-ceiling youngsters. Between the 77th minute and the final whistle in stoppage time, France transitioned from a 0-1 deficit to a 4-1 rout. The clinical nature of the finishing in the closing stages reflected a game where France eventually overwhelmed their opponents through sheer volume, finishing with 24 total shots and 9 on target, compared to just 5 total efforts from the visitors.

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Guillaume Restes - 6/10

    Restes had very little to do for the majority of the evening as Belgium focused on defensive transition. He was largely blameless for Lukebakio's 35th-minute opener, which was well-taken. He recorded one save and displayed decent distribution, completing a fair share of his passes as France built from the back.

    Leny Yoro - 7/10

    A composed debut for the young central defender. Yoro showcased his recovery pace on several occasions to stifle Romelu Lukaku and was instrumental in France's dominance of aerial duels, winning his fair share of challenges as the team kept Belgium to just two shots on target all game.

    Maxence Lacroix - 6/10

    A steady if unspectacular presence in the backline throughout the 90 minutes. Lacroix helped maintain a high line that squeezed the play, though the defensive unit was momentarily caught out for the Belgian goal. He offered a physical presence that was necessary to combat Belgium's direct outlets.

    Jules Kounde - 7/10

    Playing in his familiar right-back role, Kounde was a constant outlet in the attacking third. While his crossing was occasionally wayward, his positioning helped France maintain 61% possession, and he was disciplined enough to ensure Dodi Moreira had little joy on the flank.

    Andy Diouf - 6/10

    Occupying the left-hand side of the defence, Diouf provided balance but was less involved in the final third than Kounde. He stuck to his defensive tasks well and was part of a unit that limited Belgium to zero counter-attacks of note throughout the ninety minutes.

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    Midfield

    Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

    The engine room's primary conductor. Camavinga was vital in recycling possession and ensuring France stayed on the front foot. His ability to break lines with his passing was key to sustaining pressure, even when the scoreline looked bleak. He was replaced late on by Rabiot after a shift that saw him dominate the central zone.

    Manu Kone - 6/10

    Kone provided the necessary bite in midfield but struggled to find the killer pass against Belgium's deep block. He was substituted just after the hour mark as Zidane looked for more creative spark to overturn the one-goal deficit.

    Maghnes Akliouche - 6/10

    A quiet performance from the playmaker who struggled to find pockets of space between the Belgian lines. He was part of the double change at 60 minutes that ultimately paved the way for the French comeback, as the game state required a different profile of attacker.

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    Attack

    Ousmane Dembele - 6/10

    Captaining the side, Dembele was a source of frustration for the home crowd. He attempted numerous dribbles but often lacked the final product against a disciplined Timothy Castagne. He was withdrawn in the 60th minute, having failed to register a goal or assist.

    Bradley Barcola - 6/10

    Barcola showed flashes of his trademark acceleration but was frequently doubled up on by the Belgian defence. He completed several dribbles but was unable to breach the visitors' line before being replaced by Desire Doue in the 72nd minute.

    Esteban Lepaul - 6/10

    Tasked with leading the line, Lepaul found himself isolated for long stretches. While his movement helped stretch the Belgian centre-backs, he lacked the service required to trouble Vandevoordt significantly during his time on the pitch.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    Desire Doue - 9/10

    The catalyst. Entering in the 72nd minute, Doue turned the game on its head. He scored the equaliser in the 77th minute and then turned provider, assisting Michael Olise for France’s third and fourth goals. An incredible impact sub performance.

    Michael Olise - 9/10

    Olise was sensational after coming on in the 60th minute. He provided the assist for Rayan Cherki's goal to make it 2-1 and then scored two goals himself in the 88th and 91st minutes to put the result beyond doubt. His vision and execution were world-class.

    Rayan Cherki - 8/10

    Another game-changing substitution. Cherki scored the crucial go-ahead goal in the 81st minute, showing great composure. His technical ability in tight spaces was exactly what France had lacked in the first hour of the match.

    Lucas Da Cunha - 7/10

    Replaced Kone in the 61st minute and played a pivotal role in the first goal, providing the assist for Doue to level the scores. His energy helped shift the momentum in France's favour.

    Adrien Rabiot - N/A

    Came on in the 88th minute for Camavinga to see out the result.

    Zinedine Zidane - 9/10

    A tactical triumph. While the starting XI struggled, Zidane’s substitutions were perfectly timed and executed. Recognising the need for individual brilliance to break the deadlock, his introduction of Doue, Olise, and Cherki transformed a looming defeat into a resounding victory.