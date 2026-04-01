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Pirlo shirt fanTom Hindle
Tom Hindle

Four hours of joy and agony: How a NYC Italian restaurant perfectly captured Italy's heartbreak after missing a third-straight World Cup

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Italy failed to qualify for a third straight World Cup on Tuesday, and a gathering in New York City restaurant showed just how painful missing the tournament is.

NEW YORK -- The man made his order crystal clear:

Prosciutto, mozzarella, pane e una Peroni, per favore

He was leaning over the bar, almost shouting through a crowd of shirts at Ribalta Pizzeria, a Neapolitan spot just north of what you’d call the traditional boundaries of New York City’s Little Italy. He stood out, in truth. The rest of the place was a sea of Azzurri blue, a mixture of jerseys, t-shirts, and hoodies. The man was decked out in a full suit and upscale weekender bag. He was presumably about to travel a long distance.

But first, like everyone else in the restaurant, he had a football match to watch. Italy’s World Cup qualifying playoff fixture against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday afternoon carried a special sort of weight. The Italians, four-time World Cup winners, haven’t appeared in the tournament since 2014. They are expected to be a global soccer power, yet they haven’t even been among the participants on the biggest of stages in recent years.

Tuesday was a chance to amend that. And in a restaurant in lower Manhattan, each moment of joy, angst, agony, and disbelief was played out, thousands of miles from the real thing, but as if the fans were right there in the ground.

  • National Anthem Italy fansTom Hindle

    The nervous start

    You could see the screen from everywhere. Ribalta is an admittedly narrow space, a sliver of Naples cut into a facade on 12th Street. Parties of five or more sat on long tables down the middle. Regulars camped along the bar, while Sebastian, the bartender, served a steady flow of aperitivos, peronis and spritzes. Coca-Cola - always served in a glass bottle with an appropriately tall tumbler as a compliment - also flew into the crowd by the dozens. A man sat at the bar trying to convince anyone who would listen to buy a drink he had invented - and was trying to get off the ground.

    Twenty minutes before kick-off, the flag went up. An old man, donning a sleek man-bun and clad in a kappa Italy jacket, battled through the crowd to pin iltricolore on the wall. Italian pop music blared around him.

    Fifteen minutes before kick off, people took to simply moving chairs. The staff, used to this kind of thing, reacted in turn. Drinks, food, bread, tap water: the stream never stopped. The jerseys were also here. Italian soccer, admittedly, has suffered a fallow spell of late. Current stars - as is the case with the team, in truth - were on short supply. Yet, the heads of old were well reflected: Andrea Pirlo, Francesco Totti, and Gigi Buffon. There were also stark reminders that, for all of Italy’s World Cup weaknesses of late, this is still a side that won a European championship less than five years ago. So, when Giorgio Chiellini - captain of that team - appeared on the TV broadcast, the noise level increased markedly.

    And then, silence. Everyone rose. The MC, who had been breaking out a series of Italian tunes as the place filled up, instructed the patrons to rise for the Italian National anthem:

    Stringiamoci a coorte!

    Siam pronti alla morte.

    Siam pronti alla morte,

    L'Italia chiamò.

    Stringiamoci a coorte!

    Patrons sang every word and shouted in unison after. The MC tried to capitalize on the patriotism of it all, encouraging patrons to clap, sing, and dance.

    But when the game started, the tension was clear. Italian soccer is nervous. It is felt at every level. The football federation moved the semifinal of their qualifier from San Siro - the usual haunt for games of such magnitude - to the much smaller Bergamo, such was the expected pressure of the crowd.

    That was just as clear here. Italy were sloppy early on. A few passes were missed. Nicolo Barella - their elite center midfielder - gave the ball away. The patrons groaned. Gianluigi Donnarumma blasted a ball out of play. A few choice words were yelled. And when Bosnia and Herzegovina ventured forward, the place fell silent. It stayed that way as Italy struggled for a foothold. Pizzas were shuffled by waiters in near silence.

    There was a screech of anxiety from one patron when Bosnia’s Edin Dzeko swiveled and shot - followed by a few nervous chuckles.

    And when Italy scored, the place exploded. It was a gift, really. The Bosnian goalie passed to the feet of Barella, who squared to Moise Kean. The striker whipped it into the top corner and wheeled away in delight. New York celebrated with him. The music came on. The jumping began. Waiters tapped bottles together. Even the bartender, so focused on serving drink after drink, allowed himself a moment of celebration.

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  • Italy FanTom Hindle

    Never settling down

    Yet the nerves remained. Italy has learned, in recent years, that it cannot fully relax when it comes to its football team. Even wins have come in the tightest of fashions. This team does not like making things easy.

    So, with a one-goal advantage against a theoretically inferior opponent, there wasn’t much joy to be found. This place shuddered in anxiety. And so did Alessandro Bastoni. The center back made the sort of tackle that every center back hopes he doesn’t have to make. He lost a yard on his man, and realizing that he was a step slow, the Inter defender lunged. The ball flew ahead, and Bastoni cleaned out the player with a silly tackle. The referee showed him a straight red for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

    Ribalta erupted in disbelief. Swear words were yelled in Italian, English, and Spanish. When VAR confirmed what was indeed the correct decision, all a few lookers on could do was groan and shake their heads.

    Half-time brought cigarettes. Lots of them. Dozens of nervous fans crept onto the sidewalk. It was a warm day in New York, and the smell wafted in. The restaurant told fans that it was technically at capacity, but a few extra faces entered, shoving their way in for the second half.

    What remained was a painful experience for those in Italian blue. Peronis were changed for espresso en masse, the post-lunch caffeine kick a pretty much ubiquitous experience. It might have also fed into a rampant anxiety.

    Manager Gennaro Gattuso, a stern disciplinarian and rather conservative coach as is, responded to the red card by setting up his side in a more defensive formation. Italy rarely touched the ball for the opening minutes of the second half. This brought a different kind of fervor. Suddenly, an attacking assault became a fight for survival.

    Italian football was built on strong defensive setups, and the fans seemed to love it. Tackles were celebrated like goals. Donnarumma made 10 quite remarkable saves. Every single one received the full acknowledgement of the room.

  • Napoli tap Tom Hindle

    The dread of an equalizer

    Then, the moment of Italian glory should have come.

    Kean burned his defender. Behinds rose off seats. The shouts grew louder. Kean scampered through on goal. The phones collectively rose into the air.

    Kean put his shot two feet over the bar.

    “MERDA!” the businessman, who by then had finished his prosciutto as well as two espressos and a cigarette, yelled. Another chance came a few minutes later, with the same result. By that time, the restaurant was in a stunned silence.

    The only thing to be heard was the clanking of ice around cocktail shakers as the bar staff stayed hard at work - although it wasn’t quite clear who they were ordering for. One boisterous man talked a bit too loudly, asking for a “grande pour, my friend” of his red wine. He received a few looks of anger and buried his face in a glass of Chianti.

    The Bosnian goal was coming. And it was an ugly thing. The ball went to the back post. Donnarumma stopped the original effort. But it was bundled over the line. And suddenly - yet somehow inevitably - the scores were locked at 1-1 with 10 minutes to go.

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  • Italy fans penaltiesTom Hindle

    The dread of losing

    Extra time got ugly. Gattuso’s substitutions were mostly defensive, and the bar didn’t like it. They called for more gusto, more attack. Barella was removed from proceedings, looking exhausted.

    A teenager gasped in disbelief as Italy’s best player strolled off the pitch.

    In the game itself, there was another moment of controversy. Sandro Tonali received a pass. Nikola Katic dragged him down from behind, just outside the box. The referee awarded a yellow card. The crowd wanted red:

    “He gets a f*cking yellow, how do we get a red?” a fan yelled, gesticulating in disbelief.

    Penalties seemed like a good thing, in truth. Donnarumma is among the best penalty-savers in world football, and Italy won back-to-back shootouts to clinch Euro 2020. Bosnia had needed penalties against Wales a few days before. That perhaps gave Italy a slight indication of where their players might shoot. And when the referee whistled for the end of extra time, there was something of a rally.

    The DJ got back on the decks. There was movement, even something nearing belief. But it all went very, very quickly.

    Benjamin Tahirovic struck first for Bosnia, hammering his effort home. Italy immediately faltered, with Francesco Pio Esposito blazing over, and that’s when the first fan - a kid in a retro Buffon shirt - slipped out. Calamity followed. Donnarumma couldn’t make a save, the noise turned sour, and though Sandro Tonali briefly steadied things, Bosnia still held the edge. Kerim Alajbegovic made it 3-1, more fans peeled away, and by the time Bryan Cristante smashed the bar, it was already over in spirit. Wisconsin-born Esmir Bajraktarevic sealed it, his shot squirming through Donnarumma and into the net.

    That meant the wait for World Cup football remains. But it didn't seem to set in immediately.

    Most people left silently. There was no DJ-ing, no words from the MC, no free drinks. Murmurs of disbelief filled the air. One fan sat static, head in hands, for a minute. The bar staff cleaned glasses and shrugged.

    And the man in a suit bumped his head on the way out, nearly forgetting his bag as he dashed down a crowded Manhattan street.