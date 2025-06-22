Former Liverpool and Newcastle striker 'quizzed by cops' after arguments with girlfriend on holiday in Greece
Former Liverpool and Newcastle striker Andy Carroll was questioned twice by Greek police after bust-ups with partner Lou Teasdale in Mykonos.
- Carroll quizzed by police twice during Greek holiday bust-ups
- Girlfriend Teasdale left hotel after late-night argument escalated
- No arrest made despite damage reported in luxury suite