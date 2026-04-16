"For the first time in history": Gianni Infantino announces a spectacular change to the 2026 World Cup final

In football, however, musical performances during the 15-minute half-time interval are a rare occurrence. This is partly because many fans dislike this kind of entertainment. The DFB experimented with this during the 2017 DFB Cup Final in Berlin, where Eintracht Frankfurt faced Borussia Dortmund, commissioning a half-time show from pop singer Helene Fischer. Her performance was met with a loud chorus of boos from many supporters in the Olympic Stadium.

Fischer shrugged it off afterwards, saying: “I suppose a musician has to go through that sometimes. I’ve built up a thick skin over the years, and since yesterday I’ve even grown some hair. Standing there as an artist and feeling that concentrated testosterone power, that was quite something…" Referring to the booing fans, she added: "But I didn’t find it that bad at all. There’s a grudge there; they didn’t want any entertainment."

Looking ahead to the World Cup, Infantino promised that “every star you can imagine” would shine at the finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico, citing NFL legend Tom Brady and former NBA centre Shaquille O’Neal as examples. Both had already played key roles as draw hosts during the group-stage draw for the tournament. “They love it,” the FIFA boss stated.