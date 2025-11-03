Footballer among victims of horror knife attack on London-bound train hospitalised after being 'slashed across bicep'

The attack took place on Saturday evening on a train travelling from Doncaster to London, leaving 11 people requiring hospital treatment. Authorities have charged 32-year-old Anthony Williams with 10 counts of attempted murder following the incident. An LNER staff member remains in a critical but stable condition, while four others continue to receive hospital treatment, as reported by the BBC.

In an official statement, Scunthorpe United said: "Scunthorpe United can confirm registered player Jonathan Gjoshe was one of the victims affected by the shocking attack on an LNER train bound for London on Saturday evening. We can confirm that Jonathan sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack but currently remains in hospital. Due to the ongoing investigations taking place, we are currently unable to update further. Everyone at the club, from the board, management and his teammates, along with all staff behind the scenes, sends our heartfelt well wishes to Jonathan for a full recovery, which is also extended to all the victims onboard the train."